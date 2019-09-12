Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recognizes President/CEO of Columbus Convention/Visitors Bureau Peter Bowden

Governor Brian Kemp spoke today in Lagrange for the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference.

The conference hosted hundreds of political and tourism leaders to network and discuss tourism industry expansion.Kemp mentioned tourism as the key piece to Georgia’s success that helps strengthen the state’s economy.

He adds there were over 100 million visitors that visited Georgia this year — spending a total of 31 billion dollars.

Kemp recognized contributors to Georgia’s tourism industry. President and C-E-O of Visit Columbus Peter Bowden was recognized and awarded The Tom Kilgore Lifetime Achievement Award.