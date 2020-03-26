Georgia Governor closes K-12 public schools through April 24

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to keep K-12 public schools closed through April 24th. Gov. Kemp says students will return to school on Monday April 27th.

“I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students,” said Gov. Kemp.

“Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community. As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead.”

Muscogee County School District says during this time they will continue to ensure students receive additional items through printed and digital instruction packets:

Teachers will continue to deliver instruction through the designated digital and print resources previously provided to students.

In observance of Spring Break, there will be no instructional delivery Monday, March 30-Friday, April 3. Instruction will resume the week of April 6, 2020.

Additional instruction packets will be available for pick-up, via drive-through delivery, at each school location, Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8, 2020 during the following timeframes: 7:00-9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Alternate meal services for students will continue as planned through Friday, March 27.