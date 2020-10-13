Georgia hits record high voter registration

Georgians have turned out in record numbers to register to vote in the November 3 general election. That word from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Raffensperger says as of October 6, Georgia had 7,587,625 registered voters throughout the state. He cites the different avenues available to Georgians in which to register. He breaks it down by the numbers: Of the 7.6 million registered voters according to preliminary data, 5,002,856 of them have registered through automatic registration at the Department of Driver Services. Another 734,000 of those registered voters did so online through the Secretary of State’s website. 1,850,464 registered with paper registration applications.

“The continued growth of Georgia’s registered voting population is a testament to the simple and easy registration options the Secretary of State’s office provides to Georgia voters, including automated registration through DDS,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “As Georgia’s strong economy continues to attract the best and brightest from around the country, even during the pandemic, my office has the infrastructure in place for anyone who wants to register and participate in the democratic process.”

Raffensperger says the final numbers will likely be higher as counties continue to process registration applications, including those submitted online and registrations completed by DDS.

The 7.587 million total registered voters for the November 2020 general elections represents a more than 600,000 registered voter increase since November 2018.