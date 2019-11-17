Georgia Intern Released from the Hospital After Sideline Injury.

Georgia Intern Chamberlain Smith has now been released from the Hospital after being knocked unconscious by a player during the game, as the Georgia Bulldogs faced off against the Auburn Tigers.

Smith, a photographer intern for the Georgia Athletic Department was knocked unconscious, when running back Brian Herrien was forced out of bounds after catching a pass from Jake Fromm. According to CBS Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl.

According to Smith’s Frame Work she was kneeling down on the sideline trying to capture a photo and that is when Herrien’s lower body hit her in the head.

Smith was laid on her back for several minutes with her eyes closed while she received medical attention, she was then carried out of the Jordan- Hare Stadium to a local Hospital.