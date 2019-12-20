Georgia jury awards $8.6M in ‘Walking Dead’ stuntman’s death

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia jury has awarded $8.6 million to the family of a stuntman killed during the production of a “Walking Dead” episode in 2017.

The Daily Report reports the verdict Thursday comes after a week-long trial before Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley.

Jurors began deliberations late Tuesday and handed up the verdict shortly before 6 p.m.

Lawyers for AMC and production company Stalwart Films had argued that John Bernecker’s death in a fall from a balcony during a staged fight was an unforeseen accident that happened when he missed a landing pad 25 feet below.

Bernecker’s parents sued, claiming they skimped on safety measures for financial and scheduling concerns.

