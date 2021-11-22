Georgia landlords struggle with eviction process after pandemic moratorium ends; Clearbridge Properties offering assistance for owners

(WRBL) – It has been several months now since Georgia’s eviction moratorium was lifted. While the moratorium provided safety for tenants, it also affected landlords, who are struggling with eviction process long after the pandemic moratoriums ended.

Many owners say they are frustrated because the non-payment of rent from their tenants, forced them to make up for the loss in income out of their own pockets.

Some landlords say they were barred when trying to take their tenants to court because to the moratorium .

Experts with the Georgia based company, Clearbridge Properties say they are there to help landlords who are worried about making their mortgage payments by providing them with options to makeup for their loss in revenue.

There are multiple government programs available to help landlords and tenants keep their homes and prevent an eviction.

You can find more information by clicking here: https://clearbridgeproperties.com/services . https://georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov/ https://salvationarmygeorgia.org/columbus/ .