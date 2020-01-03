Georgia launches 2020 Census campaign

Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the official launch of Georgia’s 2020 Census campaign – Every. One. Counts. – led by the state’s Complete Count Committee. Every. One. Counts. is a marketing campaign to secure strong participation by Georgia residents in the 2020 U.S. Census, which determines reapportionment of congressional and state legislative districts, directs how federal funding is distributed among states, and informs community planning efforts across the country.

“Every. One. Counts. is committed to ensuring that every Georgian is heard – and counted – in the 2020 Census,” said Governor Kemp. “This campaign will work closely with census-focused organizations at the state, local, and federal levels to ensure Georgia is best prepared for the next decade. I encourage every Georgian to visit www.census.georgia.gov to learn more about this important initiative and make plans to participate.”

The U.S. Constitution requires a count of every resident in the nation. The Census occurs every ten years. For the first time in history, the Census will be conducted primarily online through a secure Census Questionnaire, although hard-copy questionnaires will still be available for submission via telephone and mail. The questionnaire will be available in twelve, non-English languages. National Census Day is April 1, 2020. Check out how your area will be reached by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Visit www.census.georgia.gov for more information – including FAQs – about the 2020 Census and Every. One. Counts.

Estimated Timeline

March 12 – 20: Households begin to receive invitations from the U.S. Census Bureau to complete the Census Questionnaire online or via paper form.

March 16 – 24: Households receive reminder letters.

If no response, March 26 – April 3: Households receive reminder postcards.

If no response, April 8 – 26: Households receive reminder letters with paper forms.

If no response, April 20 – 27: Households receive final reminder postcards.

If there is still no response, the U.S. Census Bureau will use “address canvassing” – send people door-to-door – to connect with residents and ensure participation.