Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur in Showtime series

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) - A massive manhunt is underway for a Notasulga man named a person of interest in the murders of his brother and sister.

“Aaron Flynn Gess is a person of interest in an active homicide investigation that occurred today, Oct. 20., in the Notasulga community. Gess has a history of mental illness and has made threats to resist any type of apprehension,” shared an ALEA spokesperson