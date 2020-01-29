Georgia lawmakers consider restrictions on vaping

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Doctors and students told Georgia lawmakers that e-cigarette use is prevalent among children and poses serious risks to their health.

State legislators considering restrictions on vaping products met Tuesday at the state Capitol.

A pending bill would raise the minimum age to purchase vaping products in Georgia from 18 to 21, increase penalties for selling them to minors and restrict packaging that appeals to young people.

It would also require schools to teach students about the dangers of vaping.

Advocates for the e-cigarette industry say vaping products save lives by helping smokers quit.