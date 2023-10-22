COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sunday Conversation went on the road this week to downtown Atlanta to talk with Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corp.

The organization has been in operation for more than three decades and funds the Georgia HOPE Scholarship, which benefits academically qualified in-state students with assistance in paying for a college and technical college education.

Corbin has been in her role since January 2018. The lottery currently provides the HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program about $1.2 billion a year.

Since its inception, the program has benefited students from across the state and here in Muscogee County.

Part 1

Part 2

— More than 51,000 Muscogee County students have been awarded $254 million in HOPE scholarships and grants.

— Approximately 30,000 students have attended Columbus State University on a lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship with over $184 million in lottery-funded HOPE dollars.

— Approximately 40,000 students have attended Columbus Technical College with over $80 million in HOPE funds.

— More than 46,000 4-year-olds have attended Pre-K with $179 million in lottery funding.

Muscogee County retailers have earned $214 million in Georgia Lottery commissions.

And there have been lottery winners in Muscogee County. Muscogee County residents have won $1.9 billion in Georgia Lottery prizes, according to lottery officials.