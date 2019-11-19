Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting younger brother

RHINE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia man has been arrested and accused of shooting his 49-year-old brother to death over the weekend.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), just before midnight in Rhine on Sunday, brothers Steven Reaves, 61, and Dennis Reaves, 49, got into an argument.

The fight turned physical, the GBI says, and Steven Reaves ended up shooting his younger brother.

Dennis Reaves was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, a home at 387 Mill Pond Road.

Steven Reaves faces one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder and one count of Possession of Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone who has relevant information is asked to contact the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 478-374-8131.