MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Winterville resident was convicted of attempted online child enticement after responding to a virtual “escort” ad posted by an undercover detective, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Noe A. Villafuerte, 47, was convicted by a federal jury on March 30. He faces a minimum of ten years imprisonment to the maximum sentence of life in prison and a lifelong sex-offender status and supervised release.

An undercover detective posted an ad on a website commonly used by human traffickers and claimed to be a 14-year-old girl. Villafuerte responded to this ad and offered $60 to the alleged girl in return for sex in his vehicle.

They agreed to meet at a Kroger in Athens, Georgia, where Villafuerte proceeded to search both the store and parking lot for the girl. He was arrested shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Villafuerte’s arrest results from the three-day law-enforcement effort deemed “Operation End Game” that took place from July 25 to 27. This operation was carried out by officials to arrest adults in the Athens area who were digitally communicating with children for sex.

Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, states that this is another demonstration of why parents need to be remain vigilant regarding their children’s online presence.

“Predators like Villafuerte are just another example of why parents need to be vigilant and aware of their children’s online activity.” said Wislar. “Fortunately, he connected with an undercover detective and not a child. The FBI remains committed to protecting our young citizens and is thankful for the law enforcement partnerships that make it possible to bring child predators to justice.”

Villafuerte’s sentencing is set for July 14, 2022. The case was investigated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the FBI and the Athens-Clarke County District Attorney’s Office.