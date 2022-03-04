VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta resident was sentenced to over 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of two loaded firearms, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Georgia.

Frankie Shearry Jr., 43, was sentenced as an ‘armed career criminal’, meaning that he will serve an enhanced sentence due to committing a crime with a firearm after three or more previous criminal convictions. Those prior convictions are consisting of four charges relating to drug distribution.

Officers initially began investigating Shearry due to alleged reports of him distributing narcotics out of his place of work. Upon further investigation, officers found two loaded semi-automatic pistols – one near the top of Shearry’s bed, and another under his mattress.

U.S. Attorney, Peter D. Leary, remarks on repeat offenders.

“It is unwise for a convicted felon to unlawfully own a gun, with armed career criminals facing even lengthier federal sentences for possessing firearms,” said Leary. “Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are helping us hold repeat and violent offenders accountable for their continued criminal activities.”

Shearry admitted to being aware that his prior convictions made his owning of a firearm prohibited. His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.