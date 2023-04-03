ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia resident with a criminal record who confessed to distributing heroin following an armed drug trafficking investigation was sentenced to prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced on Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Alexander Brown Sr. aka “Poochie,” from Albany, Georgia, received a 120-month prison sentence, followed by four years of supervised release on March 30, after previously pleading guilty to the distribution of heroin.

Based on Brown’s plea agreement and court documents, the GBI initiated an investigation in January 2021 into Brown’s involvement of distributing heroin; with the investigation recording multiple purchase of narcotics from Brown.

On Sept. 15, 2021, an GBI undercover agent met with Brown at Brown’s place of residence on Maryland Drive in Albany. During the meet, Brown offered to get fully automatic AR-15 rifles, which he described as “ghost guns,” without serial numbers for the agent. Brown also sold the agent heroin.

On Oct. 14, 2021, GBI and FBI agents purchased a rifle from Brown at a residence on Askew Drive in Dawson, Georgia. Authorities later executed a search warrant at the residence located on Askew Drive on Nov. 2, 2021; with agents recovering heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and $12,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Brown has a criminal history with multiple convictions in Dougherty County Superior Court, including a conviction for possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.

The GBI and FBI investigated Brown’s case and Criminal Chief Leah McEwen prosecuted the case for the government.