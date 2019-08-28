Georgia middle school putting new emphasis on agriculture

GUYTON, Ga (WSAV)- One school is shifting it’s “STEM” program into a “STEAM” emphasis. But the “A” in this type of ‘steam’ is probably not what you’re thinking. It’s agriculture.

It’s happening at Effingham Middle School in eastern Georgia, located near Savannah.

This year at South Effingham Middle School lesson plans are a bit different.

It’s not just focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics–now it includes art and an emphasis on agriculture.

“With the farm, they’re going to go every grade level. All of our students will go three times a year out onto the farm. We’ll bus them there so they can work on their year long project,” said Principal Brigid NeSmith.

It’s called Honeyridge Agricenter Farm.

STEAM coach Shelly Hobbes says projects include water and soil sample testing, bringing honey bees to gauge their impact on the vegetation and animals. In other words, it all has to do with hands-on learning.

Other schools will be watching the success rate of this new “STEAM” program.

If students take to it at Effingham Middle School, other school in the county may adopt the curriculum.