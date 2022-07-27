GEORGIA (WRBL) – The murder of a Georgia woman has remained unsolved for the past 22 years.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on July 27, 2000, the body of Patricia Hanlon, 53, was found in her Cartersville apartment. A concerned co-worker went to check Hanlon at the apartment, located at 130 North Erwin Street, and discovered Hanlon’s backdoor partially open, with Hanlon dead inside.

Officials with the GBI said investigators believe Hanlon was murdered sometime between July 24 and July 27, 2000. She was wearing bed clothes when her body was discovered.

There were no obvious signs of forced entry, but the apartment was in disarray and several items appear to be missing, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI Regional Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424.