COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday is runoff Election Day in Georgia. For Muscogee County voters, it creates some interesting scenarios that could be confusing. WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams talked to Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren about some of the Democratic-Republican ballot situations.

Here’s the most simple way to put this. If you voted Democratic on May 24th or did not vote, there are a number of races in which you can cast a ballot.If you voted Republican in the May primary, it’s not that simple. Most of the Republican primary races have already been decided.

There is one city race – Council District 7 to fill the seat vacated by longtime Councilor Mimi Woodson’s retirement.

Two businesswomen, Laketha Elaine Ashe and Joann Cogle are vying for the seat.

The district runs from Fort Benning up the river to near Bibb City. It includes neighborhoods such as Oakland Park, Downtown-Historic, and Overlook.

There is one Republican race – a Republican runoff in the Georgia Second Congressional District.

It pits West Point graduate Jeremy Hunt, who moved into Columbus earlier this year against Thomasville attorney Chris West.

Most of Columbus is in the 2nd Congressional District. Parts of northwest Columbus are in the 3rd District and that race is not on the runoff ballot.

Here’s what’s on the ballot in Muscogee County. Four Democratic statewide runoffs.

Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey of Harris County against former U.S. Congressman Kwanza Hall.

Secretary of state: Dee Dawkins-Hagler against Bee Nguyen

Insurance commissioner: Ralph Baker against Janice Laws Robinson

Labor commissioner: William Boddie against Nicole Horn.

Here’s what Director of Elections Nancy Boren says about Tuesday’s ballot.

“There’s a statewide Democratic runoff, so if you would like to vote Democrat, you will have a ballot available,” Boren said. “However, if you voted Republican in the primary, there is not a congressional district 3 ballot. There is Congressional District 2. So you need to know which congressional district you live. If you are unsure you can go to my voter page and look it up.”

One thing to remember. Whether you voted on May 24th – Democratic or Republican – you are locked into that ballot for this runoff.

There will be 25 precincts open throughout the city tomorrow. The polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.