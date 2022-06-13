DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A shooting at a restaurant at a suburban Atlanta mall has left one person dead and three others injured. News outlets report DeKalb County Police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m.

Friday outside Fletcher’s Place, a bar and grill in the South DeKalb Mall in Decatur. Police said it appears the incident started as a dispute over a female that escalated into gunfire.

Authorities are piecing together what happened and have several leads.

Police initially said three people were shot, but Lt. Shane Smith confirmed the fourth victim Saturday and reported one of them had died Saturday.

The victims’ names have not been released.