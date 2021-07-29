11-year-old hits goal of mowing 50 lawns for people in need; starting his own business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been just over a month since we met 11-year-old Julian La Pan.

His goal: mowing 50 lawns for people in need, free of charge.

Now, his mission is complete.

“I worked really hard and sweat a lot and I put a lot of effort in to it,” said Julian.

“To watch him set a goal and to actually accomplish it was really neat to watch. A lot of people don’t do that. Not even adults,” said Julian’s father, Adrian.

When word of Julian’s quest got out, the community came out to show its support.

“Without the help of the community, Julian could not have pulled this off. The community’s really come together for him and there’s a few people that choose to remain anonymous…people that have donated some equipment, as well,” explained Julian’s mother, Ashley.

“I was sitting at home and scrolling through Facebook, like everybody does, and I’m on Connect Augusta, a group for businesses, and I saw his mother’s post and it was the fact that he was doing this and the fact of the group of people he was reaching out to…single mothers, elderly folks, disabled veterans, veterans…and that just reached in and touched my soul. I messaged his mother and told her when he finishes 50 yards I will give him 250 dollars in cash,” said the owner of “Smart Pressure Washing,” Lee Smart.

Julian’s journey may have been brief, but the lessons he’s learned will stay with him for a lifetime.

“I’ve learned a lot more responsibility, a lot more respect, and how much it means to people just doing a little thing like cutting their lawn,” said Julian.

Julian is now starting his own business “Southern Bred Lawn Care” and while he plans to start charging for his services, he also plans to continue helping people in need.

“I broke my wrist and I had been praying someone would come by and help me and I sat down and I turned on the TV and there was Julian and I called and his mother talked to me and she said certainly we’ll put you on the list, so now he comes every two weeks,” said Brenda Ford, one of Julian’s customers.

“It makes me realize there’s still kids that have ambition to get out there and accomplish things and start things. I just know one day he’s going to be somebody,” said Julian’s mother.

“I told him he needed to be President of the United States one day. I may not be here when he makes it, but he’s got all of the qualifications,” said Brenda.

“Don’t just sit there and just watch someone like an elderly person cut the grass. Just get up and go help them, ” said Julian.

Julian and his family are very thankful for everyone in the community who donated and helped him reach his goal.

