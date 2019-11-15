11-year-old identified as suspect in Savannah arson case at dentist office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – An 11-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect in a case of arson that severely damaged a Georgia dental office.

Savannah Fire Rescue, in a news release, said the child was identified Friday. Fire spokeswoman Jenel Few would not say whether the child had been arrested, saying only that the case has been turned over to the juvenile court system.

Few says surveillance video shows a person setting fire to pine straw in the back of the empty dental office near a main gas meter. Firefighters found the building engulfed in flames. Fire officials say the blaze was being fueled by the natural gas line, and firefighters fought it for hours until gas company crews were able to cap the underground gas line.

No injuries were reported.