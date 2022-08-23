MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — Ten Milledgeville, Georgia, residents and two Atlanta residents face federal drug and firearm charges in a 14-count indictment alleging an armed drug trafficking operation involving methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia.

In April 2021 and Feb. 2022, agents seized around 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana and 15 firearms through the execution of search warrants.

This federal indictment charges the following individuals:

Lagary Williams aka Frog, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Brandon Ector aka Big, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Damon Hayes aka D-5, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Quintavious Horton aka Bloody Bae, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Earnest Hamilton, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Antonio Mason, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Travarious Davis aka D Red, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Alonzo Vasser aka Tie, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Derrick Ingram, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Kimdra Wilkerson, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Johnnie Halligan, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Billy Harper, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

If these individuals are convicted, they face a maximum of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Court documents say that Hayes, Davis and Vasser have prior felony convictions involving drugs.

Williams and Ector are currently at-large, as cited in the press release.

Appearances began on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Atlanta-Carolina’s HIDTA Office.