PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (WRBL) – A teenage girl has been arrested in connection a fire that caused significant damage at a Georgia Walmart.

According to the Peachtree City Police Department, on Aug. 30, 2022, a 14-year-old girl was taken into custody and charged with Arson in the 1st Degree in connection to a fire at the Walmart, located at 2717 West Hwy 54, in Peachtree City on Aug. 24, 2022.

Officials said the fire was intentionally set in the paper goods aisle of the the store.

The Peachtree City Police Department’s Investigation Division, Peachtree City Fire / Rescue personnel, and the Wal-Mart asset protection team have all been involved in investigating the incident, which caused significant damage to the interior of the store.

Following the review of evidence and interviews with witnesses, officials identified the teen as the individual responsible for setting the fire. A search warrant was executed at the teen’s home in Peachtree City. Officials said during an interview the girl admitted to setting the fire.

Officials said the investigation revealed no evidence of a specific motive for the teen’s setting of the fire, nor was there evidence of participation in an organized activity.

A reopening date for the Walmart has not been released at this time.