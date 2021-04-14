2 bodies found in burning pickup in rural Georgia county

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — Two bodies were found Tuesday inside a burning pickup truck in a rural Georgia county.

Emergency crews were called to a turnoff into a wooded area just after 1 p.m., the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said. After firefighters put out the blaze, the bodies were found inside the extended cab pickup truck, WAGA-TV reported.

“We are treating this as a homicide. All indications are that that’s what this is,” said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix.

The identities of the deceased have not been released. The cause of death has not been determined.

The incident remains under investigation.