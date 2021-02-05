2 Georgia jail inmates charged in jail death case

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said two Georgia jail inmates have been charged in connection with the death of a third inmate.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Thursday that 30-year-old Ben Hill County inmate Telvin King is charged with involuntary manslaughter, battery and tampering with evidence in the December death of 30-year-old Demetris Lewis.

Collin Smith, 24, is charged with tampering with evidence and false statements.

The GBI charged the two men on Jan. 26.

It was not immediately clear whether either man had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.