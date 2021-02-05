 

2 Georgia jail inmates charged in jail death case

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said two Georgia jail inmates have been charged in connection with the death of a third inmate.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Thursday that 30-year-old Ben Hill County inmate Telvin King is charged with involuntary manslaughter, battery and tampering with evidence in the December death of 30-year-old Demetris Lewis.

Collin Smith, 24, is charged with tampering with evidence and false statements.

The GBI charged the two men on Jan. 26.

It was not immediately clear whether either man had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 42°
Fair
Fair 0% 52° 42°

Saturday

47° / 42°
Rain
Rain 92% 47° 42°

Sunday

55° / 35°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 55° 35°

Monday

63° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 63° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Showers
Showers 45% 68° 54°

Wednesday

69° / 55°
Showers
Showers 49% 69° 55°

Thursday

64° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 64° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

50°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

49°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
49°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
48°

47°

10 PM
Few Showers
33%
47°

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
46°

45°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
45°

45°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
45°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
43°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
43°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
43°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
44°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

46°

11 AM
Showers
53%
46°

47°

12 PM
Light Rain
68%
47°

46°

1 PM
Rain
84%
46°

45°

2 PM
Rain
92%
45°

45°

3 PM
Rain
84%
45°

45°

4 PM
Rain
78%
45°

44°

5 PM
Rain
86%
44°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories