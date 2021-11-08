2 toddlers die in house fire in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two toddlers died in a home fire Saturday night just before midnight, according to the Bulloch County Coroner.

The Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) says SFD crews and Bulloch Co. Fire Dept. crews responded to the reported structure fire at the Barn Mobile Home Park located at 12161 Hwy 301 South.

SFD says crews arrived on the scene to find a single family dwelling with heavy smoke and fire showing from the house.

Officials say firefighters were alerted at the scene that two children were still inside the home.

Firefighters entered the building to conduct a search for the children as well as begin fire suppression operations.

Firefighters located and removed the two victims from the house.

SFD says firefighters and EMS personnel attempted to revive the victims, but both were pronounced dead on-scene.

“Despite our firefighters’ best efforts, the amount of fire and smoke present when units arrived on-scene made it unlikely anyone would be able to survive that extreme of an environment,” says Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams, “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family of the two children.”

The coroner reports the two toddlers were ages 2 and 3.

Coroner Jake Futch says the two sisters most likely died of smoke inhalation but autopsies won’t confirm the causes of their deaths until mid-week.

A GoFundMe was created with a $25,000 goal it says is for funeral arrangements for the two toddlers and moving expenses for the family.

SFD says the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.