200-bed surge hospital nears opening at Georgia World Congress Center

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital in Georgia. According to a new study published in the journal Science on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, a widely used software program that helps guide care for millions of patients is flawed by unintentional racial bias. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP)-With Georgia officials still believing the state’s hospitalization peak from COVID-19 is in the future, they’re close to opening a 200-bed facility in a downtown Atlanta convention center.

Crews have built rows of gleaming white cubicles in an exhibition hall at the Georgia World Congress Center. The bare rooms _ most with only bed _ are meant to host patients who are sick with coronavirus but don’t need intensive care. The state is spending $21.5 million on the project.

It’s meant to provide a margin of safety for Georgia’s hospitals as a predicted peak in hospitalizations approaches at the beginning of May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories