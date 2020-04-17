200-bed surge hospital nears opening at Georgia World Congress Center

(AP)-With Georgia officials still believing the state’s hospitalization peak from COVID-19 is in the future, they’re close to opening a 200-bed facility in a downtown Atlanta convention center.
Crews have built rows of gleaming white cubicles in an exhibition hall at the Georgia World Congress Center. The bare rooms _ most with only bed _ are meant to host patients who are sick with coronavirus but don’t need intensive care. The state is spending $21.5 million on the project.
It’s meant to provide a margin of safety for Georgia’s hospitals as a predicted peak in hospitalizations approaches at the beginning of May.