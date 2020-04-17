200-bed surge hospital nears opening at Georgia World Congress Center

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital in Georgia. According to a new study published in the journal Science on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, a widely used software program that helps guide care for millions of patients is flawed by unintentional racial bias. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP)-With Georgia officials still believing the state’s hospitalization peak from COVID-19 is in the future, they’re close to opening a 200-bed facility in a downtown Atlanta convention center.

Crews have built rows of gleaming white cubicles in an exhibition hall at the Georgia World Congress Center. The bare rooms _ most with only bed _ are meant to host patients who are sick with coronavirus but don’t need intensive care. The state is spending $21.5 million on the project.

It’s meant to provide a margin of safety for Georgia’s hospitals as a predicted peak in hospitalizations approaches at the beginning of May.