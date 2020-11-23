 

21-year-old charged with 3 murders in Georgia shootings

Georgia

by: Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – An Atlanta-area man remains jailed in the shooting death of three men found dead Friday in Gwinnett County.

Justice Lusk of Stone Mountain is being held without bail after being charged with the murders of three men.

The 21-year-old was captured late Saturday near the site of the Lawrenceville shootings.

Victims include 45-year-old Eugene McClam and 64-year-old Robert Caverly, who both lived in the house where they were shot, as well as 33-year-old Steven Finch of Arabi.

Lusk is charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possessing a gun while committing a felony.

Police say they’re still investigating a motive. It’s unclear if the 21-year-old Lusk has a lawyer representing him.

