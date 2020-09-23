$22 million grant awarded to Georgia to widen a state route in Twiggs County

Atlanta, GA – A $22 million grant coming to Georgia to widen State Route 96 in Twiggs county. The project will turn State Route 96 into four lanes from two lanes, plus add a seven mile long grass median between I-16 and SR 87/US 23/US 129.

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine L. Chao, recently announced this and other similar projects across America.

“Georgia DOT greatly appreciates this grant in support of the U.S. 96 Improvement Project,” said Rudy Bowen, State Transportation Board Chairman. “We also salute U.S. DOT’s efforts to ensure ongoing investments that support freight mobility, both in Georgia and throughout the country.”

Georgia, one of 44 states receiving grants, is using the funds to create a safer and more efficient road.

“The state of Georgia appreciates Secretary Chao and U.S. DOT’s continued focus on freight movement and infrastructure investment in rural America,” said Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp. “This $22 million grant makes it possible to advance this project in middle Georgia which will further improve the safe and efficient movement of people and goods.”

The DOT grant is part of a $1 billion investment in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program. Grants have been given to 70 projects in the 44 states.

The BUILD grants create major local and regional impacst. The grants help benefit roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation in rural America.

“This Administration is making significant investments in infrastructure, and this $1 billion in BUILD grants will repair, rebuild, and revitalize transportation systems across America,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

U.S. DOT is awarding 50% of BUILD grants to give positive benefits for communities in rural areas within the department R.O.U.T.E.S program.