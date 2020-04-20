23 employees at Stewart Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

LUMPKIN, Ga (WRBL) – Stewart Detention Center cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

News 3 reported that seven employees had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. As of April 20, there are now 23 employees that have contracted the virus.

“They are recovering at home and are in regular communication with their healthcare providers,” Public Affairs Manager Ryan Gustin told News 3 in a statement.

News 3 has contacted ICE to receive the number of detainees that have the virus. They have yet to get back with us.