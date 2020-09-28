3 arrested in shooting of 13-year-old Georgia girl after fight

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested after a fight earlier this month ended with a 13-year-old girl being shot.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two 18-year-old men and and a 14-year-old girl, charging each with aggravated assault.

Ja’quez Deshun Brown and Rodricko Desie Balkcom Jr. were both booked into the Bibb County jail Saturday and remained Monday without bail.

It’s unclear if either Macon resident has a lawyer.

The girl is charged is held in juvenile detention.

Investigators said the 14-year-old shouted for men to shoot after she went to an apartment and got in a fight with Li’Princess Hall.

The 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot to the back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

