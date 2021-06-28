$3+ million in road projects coming to both Muscogee, Harris Counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee and Harris County will both get road improvement projects after the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded two companies multi-million dollar contacts.

The L.C. Whitford Company, Inc., of Alpharetta, and Robinson Paving Company of Columbus presented their bids on May 21. GDOT made the awards on June 4.

The L.C. Whitford company was awarded $3.2 million to upgrade signs along a more than nine mile stretch of US 80/Georgia 22 in Muscogee County, beginning at the Alabama state line and running to US 27/Georgia 85.

That project is projected to be completed by the end of May 2022.

The Robinson Paving Company was awarded $3.1 million for road resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation of nearly 13 miles of Georgia 116 in Harris County, beginning at Georgia 1 and running to Georgia 85.

The work in Harris County is expected to be complete by the end of April 2022.

Robinson Paving Company was also contracted for a $3.6 million resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation job in Houston County, just south of Macon, the third contract awarded for new projects in GDOT District 3, the West Central Georgia region.

The three projects are among 30 contracted state-wide. Together with previously awarded contracts, the total dollar amount for construction contracts in fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, 2020, is approximately $1.4 billion, according to the release.