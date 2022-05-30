SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the bodies of three missing boaters, after two vessels collided on a Georgia river, killing five.

Authorities say the bodies of the three missing boaters were recovered Sunday morning.

A Georgia Department of Natural Resources official said one of the surviving boaters has been charged with boating under the influence.

One of the boats had six people aboard and the other carried three people.

At least four people were taken to hospitals. Saturday’s collision near Savannah is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River this month.