3 taken to burn center, including baby and teen, after Chatham Co. home explosion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people, including a baby and a teenager, were taken to the burn center in Augusta Monday following a house explosion in Chatham County.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, a 4-month-old, 14-year-old and two adults were injured in the morning explosion and subsequent structure fire. Two of them received critical injuries, WSAV is told.

Fire crews responded to 9913 Pin Point Avenue just after 7 a.m. Monday to find smoke and flames coming from the home.

Neighbors said it took Chatham Emergency Services a while to arrive on the scene.

“We heard a big boom, which kind of shook my whole house,” said Carolyn Hendley.

“It was so heavy, I thought a tree had fell in my yard,” Hendley said, adding, “One of my sons, they saw the fire coming from this location and so…I said, ‘That’s my cousin Mary.’ So I immediately checked on her.”

Hendley and other neighbors say the explosion happened before 7 a.m. A family member who lives in the house described what he witnessed while driving back home.

photo: Chatham Fire

photo: Chatham Fire

photo: WSAV’s Brian Gallagher

“When I got here, my sister was still laying on the ground…and the ambulance and them was trying to get through here,” said Lazarus Townsend.

“Finally, they got them and put them in the ambulance and they raced them to Memorial,” Townsend added.

Chatham Emergency Services said three of the victims were transported to Memorial Health for treatment before heading to Augusta. They suffered third-degree burns.

Family members say they’re hoping and praying their loved ones will recover.

“At this time, we are still kind of waiting to see,” said Townsend. “My grandson went through a facial graph so that kind of put me through a loop.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

WSAV followed up on reports of a propane tank causing the explosion. We’re told that there was a tank outside of the house but it was not damaged, and the explosion is believed to have occurred inside the home.

The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner said they were notified of Monday morning’s incident but haven’t been requested to respond at this time.