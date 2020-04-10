40,000+ tested in Georgia | Who’s most at risk as we get to a peak?

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s now nearly 6-weeks since Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus.

Now with more testing in the state, especially with private labs being able to test for COVID-19, we’re learning more clues about who’s most at risk, and what you can do to stay safe as we get closer to a peak in Georgia.

Georgia has now tested more than 40-thousand people for the coronavirus — and of those, more than 10-thousand have tested positive.

Initially, only the CDC was able to test for COVID-19, then the state health department joined and now more private labs are also able to test.

This week, CVS rolled out a new drive through clinic at Georgia that can test 1000 people daily.

Also, FDA approved — Ipsum Diagnostics will soon test 2000 people a day and turn around results in 24 hours.

The state’s public health lab runs 29 testing cites in Georgia, and says there is a delay in reports because the data is not real time.

“Social media is very fast. A hospital may report a death much sooner than we may get the death certificate or report so our data is not real time – not for cases not for deaths.” Dr. Kathleen Toomey

The state health department now reports underlying conditions, race, age and gender.

A new GEMA report released this week shows more men have died in Georgia, and the median age is 74, with the youngest victim being 29-years-old.

“It looks like diabetes, obesity, immune compromised – those getting chemo for cancer, and then those with lung disease and heart disease fit in the category” Dr. Marybeth SextonAsst. Professor, Emory School of Medicine

To put the numbers in perspective, Georgia has more than 10-million people — so not everyone can get tested because of a shortage in test kits.

Medical experts say — because COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, wear a mask if you go out, skip the gloves, instead just wash your hands, and use sanitizer and stay 6-feet apart.

Atlanta’s Emory University has set up a symptom check tracker online — that’s at c19check.Com

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you can call Georgia’s coronavirus hotline at 1-844-442-2681