5 best fall fairs in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Don’t miss out on funnel cakes, Ferris wheels and fun this fall. Here are five of the best fairs the Peach State has to offer.

Georgia National Fair | Perry

The Georgia National Fair has been a Peach State state staple for more than three decades. Check out the countless food vendors, concerts, horse shows and much more.

Thursday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 17 Gates open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily* *excludes Oct. 7, when gates open at 3 p.m. Food and outside vendors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

401 Larry Walker Parkway

Tickets start at $15 for adults

georgianationalfair.com

Cumming Country Fair and Festival | Cumming

Voted Forsyth’s Best Community Event for four years in a row, the Cumming Country Fair and Festival features “finger-licking fair food” and the can’t-miss Georgia Mountain Lift.

Thursday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 17 Monday – Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight Sundays from 12:30 to 9 p.m.

235 Castleberry Road

General admission: $10 for adults

cummingfair.net

Georgia-Carolina State Fair | Augusta

James E. Strates Shows promises “even more enormously popular rides” this year. The Georgia-Carolina State Fair also boasts fun shows, agricultural exhibits and competitions.

Friday, Oct. 15 – Sunday, Oct. 24 Monday – Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. Rides open until 11 p.m. daily

308 Hale Street

Advance tickets start at $5 / $8 at gate

georgiacarolinastatefair.com

The Greater Columbus Fair | Columbus

The Greater Columbus Fair features rides, food, games, vendors and fun for the whole family at the Columbus Civic Center. Check out the Opening Day Special with free admission and rides for everyone from 5 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21 – Sunday, Oct. 31 Monday – Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays from 1 to 10 p.m.

400 4th Street

Armbands available for $25-$30 / All rides $2 on Tuesday, Oct. 26

civiccenter.columbusga.gov

South Georgia State Fair | Savannah

Formerly known as the Coastal Empire Fair, the Exchange Club of Savannah’s big event is back. Don’t miss feature events like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show, plus, delicious food and exhilarating rides.