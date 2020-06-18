5 Georgia men charged with torching police car after protest

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Five Georgia men in their early 20s have been accused of using a peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd as cover to set fire to a specific officer’s marked police car.

A federal indictment charges all five with conspiracy and arson in the incident June 2 involving a patrol car parked outside an apartment complex where the officer lives in Gainesville.

The indictment does not mention the protests but U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak says they acted “using the cover of peaceful protests in Gainesville.”

