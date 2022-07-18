MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – At least five people were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a middle Georgia block party.

Milledgeville police say they received multiple calls of gunshots at the party just after midnight Sunday morning.

Police say they arrived to find a large crowd running away.

Four women and one man who had been shot arrived in private vehicles at a hospital in Milledgeville.

Officers say they found multiple houses and vehicles that had been hit by bullets. Police have named no suspects or given no description of what may have happened.