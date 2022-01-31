$500,000 reward being offered by Lowndes County Sheriff in Kendrick Johnson case

FILE – Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson stand next to a banner on their SUV showing their late son, Kendrick Johnson, on Dec. 13, 2013, in Valdosta, Ga. A Georgia sheriff who last year reopened an investigation into the 2013 death of Kendrick Johnson, a teenager found inside a rolled up gym mat at school, concluded, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, there was no evidence of foul play after reviewing voluminous evidence collected by federal investigators. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – A $500,000 reward is being offered for information in the death of a Georgia teenager who was found dead, rolled up in a gym mat in 2013.

The reward is being offering by Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk following criticism his office received after the release of a review into the death of Kendrick Johnson, conducted by his office, was released last week.

The 17-year-old’s body was found in the gymnasium of Lowndes High School, rolled up inside a gym mat on Jan. 11, 2013. Shortly after the teen’s body was found, investigators concluded Johnson died in a freak accident, stuck upside down and unable to breathe while trying to retrieve a shoe that fell inside the upright mat.

The investigation into Johnson death was reopened back in March 2021 and the results of that probe were released on Jan. 26, 2022. The probe found there was no evidence of foul play after reviewing 17 boxes of evidence in the Johnson case.

For years Johnson’s parents have insisted that someone killed their son, and that school officials and law enforcement covered up the crime. Johnson’s parents have long accused two fellow students of attacking their son at school and dumping his body in the rolled up mat. They filed civil lawsuits alleging a conspiracy to cover up the crime by law enforcement officers, state medical examiners and school officials.

After the results of the probe were released last week, Johnson’s family continued to maintain their position that foul play was involved in the teen’s death.

Johnson’s father Kenneth Johnson had this to say at a news conference on Jan. 27, 2022:

“We here today to address the findings of Sherriff Ashley Paulk. They said Brian Bell the target never crossed paths. I ask you to do you research and look at the report. It said the didn’t cross paths. This is why we don’t trust anything that the Sheriff of Valdosta say or anything that comes out of their mouths. They said the third autopsy was done by an Air Force medical examiner. Do your research, that is not true. The third autopsy states blunt force trauma. This goes to shows you the cover up that’s going on in this town. To state that a third autopsy said position exophasia is very not true. Go and look at the third autopsy and it will show you where the second and third autopsy conflicts with the first autopsy. We’re not asking anyone to tell any lies here.”

On Jan 31, 2022, Paulk released a letter offering the $500,00 reward from his own funds, for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Johnson’s case. Paulk said he is offering up half a million dollar after being called a liar following the results of the probe.

The letter from Paulk reads:

“After the release of my synopsis of the federal files on the Kendrick Johnson case, his parents have called me a liar and continue to state that Kendrick was murdered. Because of these statements, I am personally — with my own funds — offering a reward of one-half million dollars to anyone who comes forward with information that results in the arrest and conviction of a person for the alleged murder of Kendrick Johnson at Lowndes County High School. Anyone who provides information will be required to do so with contact interrogation at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. I also urge anyone – including the family – to add to this reward if they so desire.”

The Associated Press and CBS News contributed to this report.

More Coverage on the Kendrick Johnson case

Aug 23, 2016 – Parents file federal suit over son’s strange gym-mat death

Nov 16, 2018 – Third autopsy shows Lowndes High school student’s death not an accident

Mar 10, 2021 – Georgia sheriff reopens case of teenager’s gym mat death

Jan 27, 2022 – Sheriff’s review finds no foul play in teen’s gym mat death

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube