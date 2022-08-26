FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office received information about suspicious activity at a location along New Franklin Church Road in Franklin County.

Investigators found an active methamphetamine conversion lab inside a horse stable on the property.

The GBI said the lab was used to convert liquid methamphetamine to crystal methamphetamine for distribution.

Agents seized about five kilograms of finished crystal methamphetamine along with 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution.

According to the GBI, the liquid solution was capable for producing more than 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $7.8 million.

34-year-old Dustin Tyler Burgess of Ellijay, Georgia and 30-year-old Uriel C. Mendoza of Copperhill, Tennessee were both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.

The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the DEA Clan Lab Team.