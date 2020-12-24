 

7-year-old girl wounded in Georgia road rage shooting

Georgia

by: Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Savannah police have arrested a woman in a road rage shooting that wounded a 7-year-old girl riding in a backseat.

Police say 24-year-old Shyterria Shaquan Steward is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the shooting on Wednesday.

An email to a police spokeswoman to see whether she had an attorney was not immediately returned.

Police learned of the shooting when a woman called 911 and said she was heading to a hospital with her 7-year-old daughter, who had been shot.

Steward had tried to move her vehicle from a turn lane, but the driver of the vehicle with the girl didn’t allow that.

The girl’s injuries were not life-threatening.

