79 year old LaGrange woman ice skates at Sweetland on Ice winter opening

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Sweetland on Ice had their grand opening on November 20th, and 79 year old Myrtice Adcock got to take the first skate.

Adcock proves that age is but a number. She laced up her skates and took to the ice to celebrate Sweetland on Ice’s winter opening.

Adcock is somewhat of a LaGrange local legend; she made headlines in the 70s when temperatures dipped down to two degrees and she skated on the frozen fountain in downtown square.

“The fountain did not have the statue of Lafayette on it in 1970,” Adcock said. “I skated maybe in a place that was maybe two feet out for fear of getting too much into the center where it might not be as firm.”

She skated for four days in a row while people took pictures and videos. Adcock has been skating since she was 21 and, like many other skaters, she fell in love with the feeling of being on the ice.

“It feels free,” Robbie Prziepioski, the Director of Columbus Figure Skating Academy, said. “You feel like you’re in this circle away from society in a way. You’ve got these walls, no one can scream at you, yell at you, yet they can see you. So you just feel like you’re in this own world and have it to yourself.”

Adcock says she won’t be hanging up her skates anytime soon. And With the opening of Sweetland on Ice, she won’t have to.

LaGrange’s Sweetland on Ice is an open-air ice skating rink operated by Sweetland Ampitheatre. They are currently following CDC guidelines to keep families safe during this pandemic.

“We’re only allowing 200 people under our tent at a time to keep everyone socially distant and safe this year,” Amanda Sugermeyer, Marketing and Hospitality Manager at Sweetland on Ice, said. “So we’re really doing our best to keep LaGrange safe and keep everyone coming to our community safe.”

The rink will be open until February 15, so you can head to LaGrange if you’re looking for an outdoor holiday activity for the family.