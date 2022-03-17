WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WRBL) – An $8,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve the murder of a Warner Robins woman. The murder of 33-year-old Anita Bergner’s has gone unsolved for nearly nine years.

According to officials with the Warner Robins Police Department, Anita Bergner was last seen by a friend on Oct. 5, 2013, and reported missing on Oct. 8, 2013.

On Oct. 17, 2013, twelve days after Bergner was reported missing, her badly decomposed body was found in an abandoned house in the 300 block of Curtis Street.

Police said it was determined that Bergner was the victim of homicide and had died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information on the murder of Anita Bergner should contact the Warner Robins Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.