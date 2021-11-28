A Sunday Conversation with Rep. Richard Smith, fresh off General Assembly redistricting session

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus state Rep. Richard Smith, a Republican, has moved into a position of power in the General Assembly, chairman of the House Rules Committee.

He sat down with News 3’s Chuck Williams this week for a Sunday Conversation. It came on the heels of a special session where the General Assembly redrew the lines for the House, Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives.

Smith acknowledged the news lines did not make everyone happy — Democrats and Republicans, alike.

“Well, there were some Republicans that you have two Republicans now in the same district and they’ll have to be an election between the two,” he said “You have some districts, Republican districts, that 50 percent of their new district of their district they are going to be running in in May is new.”

He also talked about the new Mercer Medical School’s Columbus campus. Smith, First Baptist Church pastor Jimmy Elder, and the late Pete Robinson and Tom Black were the drivers for this more than a decade ago.

“But it is just it’s just one of those things that you know of, and I’ve been involved in some really great things like the Community Foundation and all, but you know this, this is my No. 1 thing that I’m most proud,” Smith said.