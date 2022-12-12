GEORGIA (WRBL) — As the holidays approach, Georgia gas prices are continuing to fall.

As of Monday, Dec. 12, AAA says regular unleaded gasoline averages out at $2.88 for Georgia drivers.

In cities like Columbus, AAA states gas is getting as low as $2.70 per gallon.

AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Montrae Waiters gives a little insight on the change.

“Georgia pump prices are dropping sharply, which is a welcome relief to Georgians who plan to hit the road for the holidays,” said spokeswoman Waiters. “There are several factors contributing to the decline in gas prices, Governor Kemp’s decision to extend the suspension of the state gas taxes through January 10th, globally crude oil prices continue to drop, and winter blend gasoline is cheaper to produce. Still, experts in the industry cannot predict if gas prices will continue to fall after the new year.”

Take a look at how past and current gas prices are fairing:

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.27 $3.29 $3.41 $3.79 $3.33 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.88 $2.90 $2.96 $3.17 $3.15 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Chart provided by AAA

To save more money, AAA has a couple recommendations: