(WRBL) – This St. Patrick’s Day, AAA will be activating it’s Tow to Go service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off roadways and keep everyone safe.

With the service, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius.

According to AAA, approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters.

The program will be active from 6:00 p.m. Thursday March 17 through 6:00 a.m. Monday March 21.

The service is free to both AAA members and non-members.

According to a news release, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

AAA urges drivers to plan ahead and use the Tow to Go service only as a last option.

“Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort,” said Waiters.

Tow to Go is available to Georgia residents but not those in Alabama. You can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.