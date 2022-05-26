ATLANTA (AP) – The governor’s race in Georgia between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams promises to be a brutal battle that will further amp up the state’s charged political environment.

Republican strategist Ryan Mahoney estimates an overall campaign price tag of $250 million. Both Abrams and Kemp are already talking about what they need to do to mobilize voters after primaries that drew heavy turnout.

Kemp is trying to tie Abrams to the unpopularity of Democratic President Joe Biden. Abrams wants to focus attention on what she sees as Kemp’s poor record.

Although the Republican primary drove Kemp to the right, his big win over former U.S. Sen. David Perdue allowed him to consolidate GOP support.