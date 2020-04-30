Absentee ballot requests for Georgia primary reach 1 million

ATLANTA (AP) – More than a million voters have requested a mail-in ballot to vote in Georgia’s primary elections in June.

When he postponed the primary elections because of the virus outbreak, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger encouraged people to vote by mail.

Election officials said they mailed a form that can be used to request an absentee ballot for the June 9 primary to all 6.9 million active registered voters.

By Thursday, Raffensperger said, more than 1 million requests had been returned. He said 700,000 ballots had already been sent to voters.