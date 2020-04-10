AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases now at 11,483 with three dead in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – In Columbus, 127 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and three have died. Now, more information is coming out about the third person to die of COVID-19 in Muscogee County.

On Thursday night, the state listed the person as a 65-year-old female, making her the first woman to die in Columbus from the coronavirus.

Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3 the woman died on April 4 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus. She was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m., according to the coroner.

Georgia’s fight against the coronavirus continues in every county as the country heads closer to what is predicted to be the peak of the viral infection rate.

As of the latest afternoon update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, cases of COVID-19 in the state have risen to 11,483, with 2,351 hospitalized and 416 dead. Those numbers are up from last night’s total, where the state reproted 10,885 infections.

While the numbers in Columbus continue to rise, as do those in neighboring counties, patients are starting to recover from COVID-19. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare reported last night that their first patient to be removed from a ventilator has been discharged.

As patients are treated and recover, the workforce needs of some local hospitals are changing, just like other businesses. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare has put five percent of their workforce on temporary leave due to the impact of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, local pharmacies are adjusting their normal operations to accommodate for social distancing needs.

In the communities around Muscogee County, the coronavirus continues to spread. Harris County is now reporting 17 cases, while Troup County has 56.

Nearby Sumter County’s numbers are still climbing, now with 211 cases confirmed.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: