AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases now at 11,483 with three dead in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – In Columbus, 127 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and three have died. Now, more information is coming out about the third person to die of COVID-19 in Muscogee County.

On Thursday night, the state listed the person as a 65-year-old female, making her the first woman to die in Columbus from the coronavirus.

Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3 the woman died on April 4 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus. She was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m., according to the coroner.

Georgia’s fight against the coronavirus continues in every county as the country heads closer to what is predicted to be the peak of the viral infection rate.

As of the latest afternoon update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, cases of COVID-19 in the state have risen to 11,483, with 2,351 hospitalized and 416 dead. Those numbers are up from last night’s total, where the state reproted 10,885 infections.

While the numbers in Columbus continue to rise, as do those in neighboring counties, patients are starting to recover from COVID-19. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare reported last night that their first patient to be removed from a ventilator has been discharged.

As patients are treated and recover, the workforce needs of some local hospitals are changing, just like other businesses. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare has put five percent of their workforce on temporary leave due to the impact of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, local pharmacies are adjusting their normal operations to accommodate for social distancing needs.

In the communities around Muscogee County, the coronavirus continues to spread. Harris County is now reporting 17 cases, while Troup County has 56.

Nearby Sumter County’s numbers are still climbing, now with 211 cases confirmed.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton136448
Dougherty106267
Dekalb79513
Cobb66233
Gwinnett64617
Clayton31011
Hall2500
Henry2423
Lee22215
Sumter2119
Bartow20715
Carroll1975
Cherokee1707
Douglas1425
Chatham1365
Mitchell13113
Muscogee1273
Forsyth1132
Houston1117
Early1055
Terrell10010
Floyd995
Randolph985
Richmond954
Fayette924
Coweta902
Rockdale852
Clarke8110
Colquitt805
Worth754
Newton733
Thomas733
Paulding692
Crisp610
Spalding604
Columbia590
Bibb561
Lowndes561
Tift561
Troup563
Coffee532
Barrow483
Ware484
Upson470
Pierce412
Calhoun372
Walton362
Dooly351
Oconee351
Baldwin321
Glynn320
Bryan292
Gordon283
Laurens281
Turner280
Butts270
Decatur260
Jackson261
Greene251
Dawson241
Whitfield243
Burke210
Polk210
Washington210
Peach202
Camden190
Effingham191
Mcduffie192
Macon180
Meriwether180
Brooks171
Harris171
Bulloch160
Clay151
Grady150
Haralson150
Lamar150
Pike150
Stephens150
Bacon140
Johnson141
Liberty140
Morgan140
Habersham130
Monroe121
Murray120
Schley121
Seminole120
Baker112
Catoosa110
Irwin110
Oglethorpe111
Pickens112
Toombs111
White110
Miller100
Dodge90
Fannin90
Jones90
Lumpkin90
Madison91
Marion90
Pulaski90
Talbot91
Telfair90
Ben Hill80
Jenkins81
Wilkinson81
Appling70
Banks70
Emanuel70
Berrien60
Brantley61
Cook60
Jasper60
Lincoln60
Rabun60
Stewart60
Taylor62
Union61
Walker60
Warren60
Wilkes60
Lanier50
Putnam50
Screven50
Wilcox50
Candler40
Chattooga41
Gilmer40
Jefferson41
Quitman40
Chattahoochee30
Clinch30
Crawford30
Elbert30
Franklin30
Hart30
Heard31
Mcintosh30
Tattnall30
Towns30
Wayne30
Webster30
Atkinson20
Charlton20
Dade21
Echols20
Twiggs20
Wheeler20
Bleckley10
Hancock10
Jeff Davis10
Long10
Treutlen10
Unknown12465

