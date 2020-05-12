AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases now at 34,635, with 385 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 34,635 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,130 hospitalized for treatment and 1,461 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 34,002 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 385 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 402 cases. Currently, there are 193 positive cases in Troup County and 68 reported in Harris County.

Troup County will reopen county-owned parks and playgrounds, and some other facilities beginning May 18. While the locations and facilities will reopen, visitors must still follow the health and safety procedures outlined by Governor Brian Kemp.

Phoebe Health is donating tens of thousands of face masks after purchasing 100,000 masks through donations to the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3530147
DeKalb256972
Gwinnett249296
Cobb2233122
Hall205129
Dougherty1610128
Non-Georgia Resident158224
Unknown12211
Clayton94735
Cherokee62618
Henry61415
Richmond45616
Douglas41712
Sumter40233
Forsyth39810
Carroll39719
Habersham38716
Muscogee38515
Bibb37515
Bartow36633
Mitchell35332
Lee34122
Chatham31913
Houston28715
Coweta2804
Baldwin27512
Newton2608
Thomas25326
Upson25324
Rockdale2447
Spalding23712
Paulding22910
Early22727
Colquitt21310
Fayette20112
Terrell19723
Barrow1966
Troup1935
Lowndes1924
Butts19117
Clarke18813
Crisp1867
Columbia1855
Worth18413
Coffee18210
Randolph16921
Whitfield1666
Ware16512
Floyd15912
Tift1596
Walton1527
Dooly14712
Hancock1344
Gordon12416
Jackson1243
Calhoun1175
Decatur1113
Burke1104
Gilmer1000
Wilcox9512
Appling9410
Stephens931
White881
Grady874
Macon845
Laurens821
Dawson811
Turner7812
Lumpkin761
Glynn741
Harris682
Johnson682
Peach682
Pierce684
Walker680
Polk670
Meriwether661
Oconee660
Brooks647
Washington631
Bryan594
Putnam596
Catoosa580
Greene575
Oglethorpe564
McDuffie514
Murray501
Bacon471
Pike462
Bulloch442
Liberty440
Elbert420
Toombs414
Ben Hill400
Lamar401
Marion401
Monroe404
Wilkinson403
Effingham391
Banks380
Camden371
Clinch360
Seminole362
Pickens352
Union351
Dodge341
Fannin341
Miller340
Pulaski341
Stewart340
Baker332
Cook333
Haralson332
Morgan330
Jones300
Bleckley290
Madison291
Franklin281
Telfair280
Clay273
Talbot271
Wilkes270
Brantley262
Jasper260
Emanuel241
Jeff Davis241
Irwin221
Atkinson201
Crawford200
Taylor202
Towns201
Berrien190
Hart180
Jenkins181
Charlton171
Dade171
Heard171
Jefferson171
Screven171
Chattooga162
Chattahoochee150
Schley151
Warren150
Rabun141
Wayne130
Lincoln120
Lanier112
Webster112
Candler100
Tattnall90
Twiggs80
Echols70
McIntosh70
Quitman71
Evans50
Long50
Montgomery50
Treutlen50
Wheeler50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

