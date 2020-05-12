AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases now at 34,635, with 385 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 34,635 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,130 hospitalized for treatment and 1,461 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 34,002 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 385 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 402 cases. Currently, there are 193 positive cases in Troup County and 68 reported in Harris County.

Troup County will reopen county-owned parks and playgrounds, and some other facilities beginning May 18. While the locations and facilities will reopen, visitors must still follow the health and safety procedures outlined by Governor Brian Kemp.

Phoebe Health is donating tens of thousands of face masks after purchasing 100,000 masks through donations to the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3530 147 DeKalb 2569 72 Gwinnett 2492 96 Cobb 2233 122 Hall 2051 29 Dougherty 1610 128 Non-Georgia Resident 1582 24 Unknown 1221 1 Clayton 947 35 Cherokee 626 18 Henry 614 15 Richmond 456 16 Douglas 417 12 Sumter 402 33 Forsyth 398 10 Carroll 397 19 Habersham 387 16 Muscogee 385 15 Bibb 375 15 Bartow 366 33 Mitchell 353 32 Lee 341 22 Chatham 319 13 Houston 287 15 Coweta 280 4 Baldwin 275 12 Newton 260 8 Thomas 253 26 Upson 253 24 Rockdale 244 7 Spalding 237 12 Paulding 229 10 Early 227 27 Colquitt 213 10 Fayette 201 12 Terrell 197 23 Barrow 196 6 Troup 193 5 Lowndes 192 4 Butts 191 17 Clarke 188 13 Crisp 186 7 Columbia 185 5 Worth 184 13 Coffee 182 10 Randolph 169 21 Whitfield 166 6 Ware 165 12 Floyd 159 12 Tift 159 6 Walton 152 7 Dooly 147 12 Hancock 134 4 Gordon 124 16 Jackson 124 3 Calhoun 117 5 Decatur 111 3 Burke 110 4 Gilmer 100 0 Wilcox 95 12 Appling 94 10 Stephens 93 1 White 88 1 Grady 87 4 Macon 84 5 Laurens 82 1 Dawson 81 1 Turner 78 12 Lumpkin 76 1 Glynn 74 1 Harris 68 2 Johnson 68 2 Peach 68 2 Pierce 68 4 Walker 68 0 Polk 67 0 Meriwether 66 1 Oconee 66 0 Brooks 64 7 Washington 63 1 Bryan 59 4 Putnam 59 6 Catoosa 58 0 Greene 57 5 Oglethorpe 56 4 McDuffie 51 4 Murray 50 1 Bacon 47 1 Pike 46 2 Bulloch 44 2 Liberty 44 0 Elbert 42 0 Toombs 41 4 Ben Hill 40 0 Lamar 40 1 Marion 40 1 Monroe 40 4 Wilkinson 40 3 Effingham 39 1 Banks 38 0 Camden 37 1 Clinch 36 0 Seminole 36 2 Pickens 35 2 Union 35 1 Dodge 34 1 Fannin 34 1 Miller 34 0 Pulaski 34 1 Stewart 34 0 Baker 33 2 Cook 33 3 Haralson 33 2 Morgan 33 0 Jones 30 0 Bleckley 29 0 Madison 29 1 Franklin 28 1 Telfair 28 0 Clay 27 3 Talbot 27 1 Wilkes 27 0 Brantley 26 2 Jasper 26 0 Emanuel 24 1 Jeff Davis 24 1 Irwin 22 1 Atkinson 20 1 Crawford 20 0 Taylor 20 2 Towns 20 1 Berrien 19 0 Hart 18 0 Jenkins 18 1 Charlton 17 1 Dade 17 1 Heard 17 1 Jefferson 17 1 Screven 17 1 Chattooga 16 2 Chattahoochee 15 0 Schley 15 1 Warren 15 0 Rabun 14 1 Wayne 13 0 Lincoln 12 0 Lanier 11 2 Webster 11 2 Candler 10 0 Tattnall 9 0 Twiggs 8 0 Echols 7 0 McIntosh 7 0 Quitman 7 1 Evans 5 0 Long 5 0 Montgomery 5 0 Treutlen 5 0 Wheeler 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.