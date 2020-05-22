AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 cases now numbered at 41,218, with 499 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 41,218 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,313 hospitalized for treatment and 1,785 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have increased since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 40,663 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 499 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest DPH report.
Columbus METRA is adjusting its operating times due to COVID-19. You can find the new schedule and details online.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 434 cases. Currently, there are 230 positive cases in Troup County and 78 reported in Harris County, fluctuating again and down one case from yesterday.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Georgia today, meeting with Governor Brian Kemp and U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler in Atlanta.
A second allotment of remdesivir came to Georgia for 29 hospitals to treat about 310 patients according to the GaDPH. A third allotment is expected to arrive today in a powder form.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3899
|194
|DeKalb
|3064
|98
|Gwinnett
|2920
|120
|Unknown
|2649
|2
|Cobb
|2626
|139
|Hall
|2265
|41
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1747
|26
|Dougherty
|1717
|138
|Clayton
|1052
|42
|Cherokee
|775
|29
|Henry
|625
|20
|Richmond
|524
|17
|Muscogee
|499
|17
|Habersham
|479
|18
|Douglas
|466
|22
|Forsyth
|443
|12
|Carroll
|439
|24
|Sumter
|434
|40
|Bartow
|425
|36
|Bibb
|420
|20
|Chatham
|409
|19
|Mitchell
|397
|32
|Lee
|339
|22
|Houston
|337
|16
|Baldwin
|312
|19
|Thomas
|307
|30
|Coweta
|305
|7
|Newton
|280
|11
|Barrow
|278
|9
|Paulding
|271
|11
|Colquitt
|270
|13
|Upson
|270
|32
|Rockdale
|255
|9
|Spalding
|248
|14
|Whitfield
|236
|7
|Early
|234
|29
|Lowndes
|231
|5
|Troup
|230
|8
|Coffee
|225
|13
|Columbia
|224
|6
|Floyd
|220
|13
|Fayette
|213
|11
|Clarke
|212
|13
|Tift
|212
|14
|Butts
|205
|19
|Crisp
|205
|7
|Terrell
|203
|25
|Worth
|202
|20
|Ware
|194
|13
|Walton
|185
|9
|Randolph
|170
|19
|Hancock
|167
|16
|Dooly
|164
|12
|Decatur
|144
|4
|Jackson
|142
|3
|Gordon
|135
|15
|Gilmer
|124
|0
|Calhoun
|122
|5
|Stephens
|122
|2
|Appling
|119
|12
|Burke
|119
|4
|Monroe
|114
|8
|Oconee
|103
|4
|Dawson
|102
|2
|Wilcox
|98
|13
|Laurens
|96
|1
|Macon
|95
|6
|Grady
|93
|4
|Turner
|91
|12
|White
|91
|3
|Polk
|89
|0
|Lumpkin
|88
|1
|Pierce
|87
|3
|Walker
|87
|0
|Putnam
|84
|7
|Catoosa
|83
|0
|Glynn
|83
|1
|Harris
|78
|4
|Johnson
|78
|2
|Meriwether
|77
|2
|Bacon
|73
|2
|Banks
|72
|0
|Washington
|72
|1
|Elbert
|70
|0
|Murray
|70
|1
|Peach
|69
|3
|Bryan
|67
|5
|Brooks
|66
|9
|Greene
|63
|7
|Wilkinson
|63
|3
|McDuffie
|62
|5
|Liberty
|61
|0
|Echols
|58
|0
|Oglethorpe
|56
|5
|Ben Hill
|55
|1
|Camden
|53
|1
|Effingham
|51
|1
|Lamar
|50
|1
|Bulloch
|49
|2
|Toombs
|49
|4
|Marion
|48
|2
|Brantley
|47
|2
|Dodge
|47
|2
|Clinch
|46
|1
|Pike
|46
|2
|Cook
|44
|2
|Seminole
|42
|2
|Pickens
|41
|3
|Stewart
|40
|0
|Fannin
|39
|1
|Union
|39
|1
|Pulaski
|38
|2
|Miller
|37
|0
|Bleckley
|36
|0
|Haralson
|36
|2
|Franklin
|35
|1
|Morgan
|35
|0
|Berrien
|33
|0
|Talbot
|33
|1
|Baker
|32
|1
|Clay
|32
|2
|Jasper
|32
|1
|Jones
|32
|0
|Madison
|32
|1
|Telfair
|32
|1
|Wilkes
|31
|1
|Jeff Davis
|29
|1
|Charlton
|28
|1
|Atkinson
|26
|2
|Emanuel
|26
|2
|Hart
|26
|0
|Jefferson
|26
|1
|Crawford
|24
|0
|Heard
|24
|2
|Screven
|24
|2
|Irwin
|23
|1
|Chattooga
|22
|2
|Dade
|22
|1
|Towns
|22
|1
|Taylor
|21
|2
|Chattahoochee
|20
|0
|Jenkins
|17
|1
|Warren
|17
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Lincoln
|15
|1
|Rabun
|15
|1
|Wayne
|15
|0
|Tattnall
|13
|0
|Candler
|12
|0
|Lanier
|12
|2
|Long
|12
|1
|McIntosh
|11
|0
|Twiggs
|11
|0
|Webster
|11
|1
|Quitman
|10
|1
|Wheeler
|9
|0
|Montgomery
|8
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.