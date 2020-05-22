AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 cases now numbered at 41,218, with 499 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 41,218 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,313 hospitalized for treatment and 1,785 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 40,663 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 499 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest DPH report.

Columbus METRA is adjusting its operating times due to COVID-19. You can find the new schedule and details online.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 434 cases. Currently, there are 230 positive cases in Troup County and 78 reported in Harris County, fluctuating again and down one case from yesterday.

Vice President Mike Pence is in Georgia today, meeting with Governor Brian Kemp and U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler in Atlanta.

A second allotment of remdesivir came to Georgia for 29 hospitals to treat about 310 patients according to the GaDPH. A third allotment is expected to arrive today in a powder form.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3899194
DeKalb306498
Gwinnett2920120
Unknown26492
Cobb2626139
Hall226541
Non-Georgia Resident174726
Dougherty1717138
Clayton105242
Cherokee77529
Henry62520
Richmond52417
Muscogee49917
Habersham47918
Douglas46622
Forsyth44312
Carroll43924
Sumter43440
Bartow42536
Bibb42020
Chatham40919
Mitchell39732
Lee33922
Houston33716
Baldwin31219
Thomas30730
Coweta3057
Newton28011
Barrow2789
Paulding27111
Colquitt27013
Upson27032
Rockdale2559
Spalding24814
Whitfield2367
Early23429
Lowndes2315
Troup2308
Coffee22513
Columbia2246
Floyd22013
Fayette21311
Clarke21213
Tift21214
Butts20519
Crisp2057
Terrell20325
Worth20220
Ware19413
Walton1859
Randolph17019
Hancock16716
Dooly16412
Decatur1444
Jackson1423
Gordon13515
Gilmer1240
Calhoun1225
Stephens1222
Appling11912
Burke1194
Monroe1148
Oconee1034
Dawson1022
Wilcox9813
Laurens961
Macon956
Grady934
Turner9112
White913
Polk890
Lumpkin881
Pierce873
Walker870
Putnam847
Catoosa830
Glynn831
Harris784
Johnson782
Meriwether772
Bacon732
Banks720
Washington721
Elbert700
Murray701
Peach693
Bryan675
Brooks669
Greene637
Wilkinson633
McDuffie625
Liberty610
Echols580
Oglethorpe565
Ben Hill551
Camden531
Effingham511
Lamar501
Bulloch492
Toombs494
Marion482
Brantley472
Dodge472
Clinch461
Pike462
Cook442
Seminole422
Pickens413
Stewart400
Fannin391
Union391
Pulaski382
Miller370
Bleckley360
Haralson362
Franklin351
Morgan350
Berrien330
Talbot331
Baker321
Clay322
Jasper321
Jones320
Madison321
Telfair321
Wilkes311
Jeff Davis291
Charlton281
Atkinson262
Emanuel262
Hart260
Jefferson261
Crawford240
Heard242
Screven242
Irwin231
Chattooga222
Dade221
Towns221
Taylor212
Chattahoochee200
Jenkins171
Warren170
Schley161
Lincoln151
Rabun151
Wayne150
Tattnall130
Candler120
Lanier122
Long121
McIntosh110
Twiggs110
Webster111
Quitman101
Wheeler90
Montgomery80
Treutlen80
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

