AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 cases now numbered at 41,218, with 499 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 41,218 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,313 hospitalized for treatment and 1,785 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 40,663 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 499 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest DPH report.

Columbus METRA is adjusting its operating times due to COVID-19. You can find the new schedule and details online.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 434 cases. Currently, there are 230 positive cases in Troup County and 78 reported in Harris County, fluctuating again and down one case from yesterday.

Vice President Mike Pence is in Georgia today, meeting with Governor Brian Kemp and U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler in Atlanta.

A second allotment of remdesivir came to Georgia for 29 hospitals to treat about 310 patients according to the GaDPH. A third allotment is expected to arrive today in a powder form.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3899 194 DeKalb 3064 98 Gwinnett 2920 120 Unknown 2649 2 Cobb 2626 139 Hall 2265 41 Non-Georgia Resident 1747 26 Dougherty 1717 138 Clayton 1052 42 Cherokee 775 29 Henry 625 20 Richmond 524 17 Muscogee 499 17 Habersham 479 18 Douglas 466 22 Forsyth 443 12 Carroll 439 24 Sumter 434 40 Bartow 425 36 Bibb 420 20 Chatham 409 19 Mitchell 397 32 Lee 339 22 Houston 337 16 Baldwin 312 19 Thomas 307 30 Coweta 305 7 Newton 280 11 Barrow 278 9 Paulding 271 11 Colquitt 270 13 Upson 270 32 Rockdale 255 9 Spalding 248 14 Whitfield 236 7 Early 234 29 Lowndes 231 5 Troup 230 8 Coffee 225 13 Columbia 224 6 Floyd 220 13 Fayette 213 11 Clarke 212 13 Tift 212 14 Butts 205 19 Crisp 205 7 Terrell 203 25 Worth 202 20 Ware 194 13 Walton 185 9 Randolph 170 19 Hancock 167 16 Dooly 164 12 Decatur 144 4 Jackson 142 3 Gordon 135 15 Gilmer 124 0 Calhoun 122 5 Stephens 122 2 Appling 119 12 Burke 119 4 Monroe 114 8 Oconee 103 4 Dawson 102 2 Wilcox 98 13 Laurens 96 1 Macon 95 6 Grady 93 4 Turner 91 12 White 91 3 Polk 89 0 Lumpkin 88 1 Pierce 87 3 Walker 87 0 Putnam 84 7 Catoosa 83 0 Glynn 83 1 Harris 78 4 Johnson 78 2 Meriwether 77 2 Bacon 73 2 Banks 72 0 Washington 72 1 Elbert 70 0 Murray 70 1 Peach 69 3 Bryan 67 5 Brooks 66 9 Greene 63 7 Wilkinson 63 3 McDuffie 62 5 Liberty 61 0 Echols 58 0 Oglethorpe 56 5 Ben Hill 55 1 Camden 53 1 Effingham 51 1 Lamar 50 1 Bulloch 49 2 Toombs 49 4 Marion 48 2 Brantley 47 2 Dodge 47 2 Clinch 46 1 Pike 46 2 Cook 44 2 Seminole 42 2 Pickens 41 3 Stewart 40 0 Fannin 39 1 Union 39 1 Pulaski 38 2 Miller 37 0 Bleckley 36 0 Haralson 36 2 Franklin 35 1 Morgan 35 0 Berrien 33 0 Talbot 33 1 Baker 32 1 Clay 32 2 Jasper 32 1 Jones 32 0 Madison 32 1 Telfair 32 1 Wilkes 31 1 Jeff Davis 29 1 Charlton 28 1 Atkinson 26 2 Emanuel 26 2 Hart 26 0 Jefferson 26 1 Crawford 24 0 Heard 24 2 Screven 24 2 Irwin 23 1 Chattooga 22 2 Dade 22 1 Towns 22 1 Taylor 21 2 Chattahoochee 20 0 Jenkins 17 1 Warren 17 0 Schley 16 1 Lincoln 15 1 Rabun 15 1 Wayne 15 0 Tattnall 13 0 Candler 12 0 Lanier 12 2 Long 12 1 McIntosh 11 0 Twiggs 11 0 Webster 11 1 Quitman 10 1 Wheeler 9 0 Montgomery 8 0 Treutlen 8 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.